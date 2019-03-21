Donkin coal mine looking for underground workers
Job fair being held in Sydney as mine awaits provincial approval of new safety plan
Nova Scotia's Donkin coal mine, which has been operating at limited capacity since January due to safety concerns, is looking for more workers willing to go underground.
Recruiting firm Gardiner Mining and Resources plans to hold a job fair Friday in Sydney.
A newspaper ad from the recruiter says experience is not required, but training will be provided.
The Nova Scotia Labour Department temporarily shut down the mine over safety concerns in January after roof cave-ins last year.
The mine is back in operation at limited capacity while the province considers its new safety plan.
The coal shafts extend several kilometres under the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Donkin, but operator Kameron Coal is only allowed to work on a section that is less than 500 metres long due to unstable roof rock.
Shannon Campbell, vice-president of the Donkin mine, would only say the company is always looking for local employees to complement existing staff.
He told CBC News in an email the company has submitted a ground control procedure to the province outlining its new safety plan and is looking forward to getting back into full production.
Friday's job fair is scheduled to be held at Sydney's Holiday Inn from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.