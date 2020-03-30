Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton closing permanently

The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton is closing permanently.

Operator Kameron Coal said in a news release Monday morning that due to geological conditions in the mine, it's ceasing production.



The mine has been plagued by roof falls for more than a year.

No one was injured, but both the company and the Nova Scotia government had brought in experts to try to prevent more falls.

The company said the mine will not be sealed, but that a small staff of about five will be kept on to ventilate it and keep it from flooding.

At one point, the mine employed about 140 people.

It began producing coal in early 2017.

