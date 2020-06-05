Donation bins begin to reopen with easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Donation bins for some organizations are reopening as some restrictions around COVID-19 are being lifted in Nova Scotia.

Those organizations include the IWK Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We're doing a very slow return to service," said Shelda Cochrane, a manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Halifax. "We just opened up our bins last weekend and we're really just starting to get that message out to the public."

The organization has taken the tape off bins and put up some new signs asking people to take precautions when they place items in the bins.

Donated items are sold to Value Village.

Cochrane said the donations make up about one-third of its annual budget, after expenses.

"Missing out and having to close the bins since late March is definitely going to be challenging to recover from," said Cochrane.

"We know people have been spring cleaning and holding on to things and they're anxious to get rid of them. But we also want people to be careful when donating, maybe don't make an extra trip, maybe drop them off when you're going to the grocery store."

The IWK Foundation donation bins have been reopened to the public. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The IWK Foundation, seeking used clothing and footwear, reopened its bins this week. The foundation has 600 bins in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

A third-party organization based in Digby County collects items from the bins and resells them.

A portion of the proceeds from the bins benefits the IWK Foundation each year, with $70,000 donated this year.

This year's IWK telethon had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. It raised $6.7 million last year.

The donation bin funds will still go toward the cost of programs, new equipment and research at the children's hospital.

Diabetes Canada has not reopened its bins, but a spokesperson said that they will be open soon.

