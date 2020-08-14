Donating blood to honour lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

The daughter of one of the 22 victims of the April mass killing in Nova Scotia is encouraging people to donate blood this month in their honour.

Charlene Bagley's dad, Tom Bagley, a retired navy veteran and airport firefighter, was also a blood donor. While going through some of his paper work at his office recently, she found a document that stated he donated blood more than 100 times.

"It was a pleasant surprise, but not really that surprising I guess," Charlene Bagley told CBC News Nova Scotia at Six on Friday.

Bagley said she doesn't know for sure why her father donated blood, but she thinks it may have to do with his O-negative blood type — which, according to the Canadian Red Cross, is the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown.

"He felt that was important and just wanted to be able to do his part," she said.

Canadian Blood Services launched a memorial blood drive on Friday in memory of the Nova Scotia mass killing vicitms. When Bagley found out about it, she wanted to be a part of it. She is giving blood on Monday in Milford, N.S.

"Following the horrific events this past April in Nova Scotia, the province and the country rallied to share their love and support for the families of the victims taken," Peter MacDonald, director of donor relations, Atlantic, said in a news release.

"We are proud to expand this support and love for the victims and their families in the form of blood donation from all Canadians."

The Nova Scotia Strong blood drive campaign will go on from Aug. 14-31 and those interested can sign up online.

Charlene Bagley holding a picture of her father, Tom. (Robert Short/CBC)

On Friday, Canadian Blood Services kicked off the campaign in Halifax with a special private blood donor event with the RCMP in honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson.

"I knew my father would have wanted to be onboard with it. So I reached out ... [My father is] with me all the time. I know he'll be there beside me," Bagley said.

Bagley said she's hoping a lot of people will turn out to donate in memory of those who lost their lives. Since the mass killing, she said people have rallied around her family and have shown a lot of support.

"I can't even describe how overwhelming in a positive way it has been, so very, very grateful," she said.

Watch Elizabeth Chiu's full interview with Charlene Bagley. Bagley’s father, Tom, was one of the people who died in the mass shooting in April. She received comfort from Canadians as she grieved. Now she’s giving back, encouraging others to give blood this month in memory of all of the lives lost. 3:01

