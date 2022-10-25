Donald Lohnes homicide added to rewards program

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide of Donald Lohnes.

Lohnes, 57, was attacked and robbed at his home in Pine Grove in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Oct. 25, 2020. He later died from his injuries in hospital and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Department of Justice, investigators believe there are people who may have information they haven't shared with police that could result in arrests and possible charges in relation to the death.

Information on the crime can be shared with the rewards for major unsolved crimes program at 1-888-710-9090. People coming forward with information must give their names and contact information and they might also be called to testify in court. Calls to the unsolved crimes program will be recorded.

Anonymous information on the crime can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There are currently 110 active cases in the unsolved crime program. The Department of Justice said five cash awards have been paid out since the program began in 2006. Employees of law enforcement and correctional agencies are not eligible to collect the award.

MORE TOP STORIES