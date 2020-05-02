'I know that he loved his children': Son remembers father who died in incident at docked ferry

The son of a 68-year-old man killed at a ferry dock in southwest Nova Scotia last month says his dad was his best friend and the "most understanding man" he's ever known.

Donald Albright was the passenger in a truck that drove onto a docked ferry in Westport, N.S., then off the other end into the water on April 13.

A 46-year-old woman from Westport has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death, police say.

Trent Albright said his family is reeling.

"The manner of it is tragic, so that's proving really difficult to kind of wrap our heads around how the whole thing happened in the first place," Albright said.

"I just hope that I get to see some kind of justice because I don't really feel like I'm getting to see that right now."

'He liked the island life'

Albright said his dad, who often went by Don or Donny, lived his whole life in Freeport, N.S. He was a retired fisherman and spent a number of years as the head chef for the Brier Island Lodge.

"He liked the island life," Albright said.

His obituary said Donald Albright was a kind, gentle and loving father, who will be greatly missed by his four children.

"I know that he loved his children," Trent Albright said. "I felt it every time I talked to him or saw him."

Tristan Albright, Donald Albright's youngest son, is pictured here with his dad on Christmas morning. (Submitted by Trent Albright)

Albright said he went to his dad about everything, often seeking the "really good advice" he gave.

"For me, personally, the most understanding man I've ever known," he said.

"One of the things that I'll cherish and remember the most is just having deep conversations with him, like really deep about life, politics, religion, anything you could think of. I just loved picking his brain and hearing him talk."

The obituary says Donald Albright was a sucker for sweets who loved ice cream. He also had a favourite saying: "See ya when I see ya."

Albright said his dad liked to go to the beach in his retirement. He liked to be outside in the sun and that he loved gardening.

"Greenest thumb I've ever seen. I wish I had a third of his talent for growing plants," Albright said.

Donald Albright and his dog Lexi were "inseparable," his son says. (Submitted by Trent Albright)

He said his dad spent most of his time with his closest companion, his 15-year-old beagle, Lexi.

Albright said the pair were "inseparable" and often went four-wheeling together.

He has since taken Lexi in, but said she was originally supposed to be his dog. When he got her as a puppy, Albright joined the Canadian Armed Forces and had to leave Lexi with his parents for about a month.

In that time, he said his dad and Lexi developed an unbreakable bond.

"By the time that I did get back home, she wasn't my dog anymore," he said, laughing.

"I like to think she chose him. She loved him, that's for sure."

'I just hope he knows how much he was loved'

Albright said his dad was close with many people in the community and that he's been getting messages from many of his dad's friends since his passing.

"Nothing really but kind words," he said, his voice breaking.

"There are a lot of people in the community I know that have nothing but fond memories of him and will miss him dearly."

Donald Albright was born and raised in Freeport, N.S. (Submitted by Trent Albright)

He also said he's grateful for those who often checked in on his dad during the pandemic.

But the lockdown measures have meant the family is unable to hold a service. It's also been proving to be a struggle to bring Albright's younger brother home from New Brunswick so that they can mourn their father together.

"I just hope he knows how much he was loved," Albright said. "And how much he's going to be missed."

MORE TOP STORIES