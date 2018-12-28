Atlantic Canada's don of public opinion gives up his poll position

The head of Corporate Research Associates is stepping down after 40 years at the forefront of Atlantic Canadian public opinion.

Don Mills co-founded the company in 1978. It's grown to employ more than 30 people offering market intelligence and public opinion polls.

Mills said he's seen huge shifts in public attitudes on hot topics.

"We have a very conservative region overall, but the fact that we've moved so far on the issues of [legalizing] same-sex marriage and marijuana use for recreational purpose — it all indicates that we're keeping up with the rest of the country on these issues," he said Friday.

One of CRA's big moments came in the 2000s when Nova Scotians were consumed by the Sunday shopping debate.

While Pete Luckett carefully measured Pete's Frootique so it could be small enough to open on Sundays, and politicians struggled to decide the issue, CRA did what it did best.

Giving voice to the silent majority

"We decided we would find out what the public thought about the issue, so we went out and did a poll. Really, to our surprise, we found out the majority were actually in favour," Mills said.

"The people who were in the silent majority, when they found out they were in the majority, they were actually more willing to talk about their support for Sunday shopping."

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia — and eventually the provincial government — agreed, and stores stayed open seven days a week.

Mills said that clarified for him one of CRA's roles.

"We've done a lot of polling on issues that seem to be important to people in the region. We try to represent the majority point of view, because often [it's] the vocal minority that seems to get a lot of attention."

His political polls have routinely irked the Liberal or Progressive Conservative parties in the region, but the latest trend he sees could well upset both at once.

"People are starting to look at alternative parties. We saw it first in Nova Scotia with the rise of the NDP and obviously they won government for a term," he said.

"We're seeing it in P.E.I., where the Green Party is neck-and-neck with the governing Liberals and stand a reasonable chance of forming government in the next election in the coming year."

P.E.I. leads the way

Mills is passionate about seeing the economies of Atlantic Canada turn from have-not to have status. To do that, he thinks people here need to continue the slow shift toward favourable impressions of immigration.

He noted that one in five Canadians was born in another country, but just one in 20 Atlantic Canadians was born outside of Canada.

"When we started to ask people about their views of immigrants, it wasn't very positive," he said. "People thought we should have the same small number [of immigrants] or fewer."

He said CRA polls show some changes in that attitude and people seem to have accepted that it's a needed conversation. He points to Prince Edward Island as a model the region could follow.

"Little P.E.I., with 153,00 people, have had steady increase in their population over the last decade. They've created a net of 4,000 new full-time jobs on the island in the last 10 years. That's more than the other three provinces put together."

And that increase has come mostly from migration.

"We need to find a way to be welcoming, and not just friendly. There is a difference," he said. "Be willing to accept people coming from different parts of the world, different cultures, different religions, because that's where prosperity will come from."

To have or to have-not

Another big shift he hopes to see on the horizon is a rethink of the idea that Atlantic Canadians can live anywhere they want in the region — and expect the same services provided in urban centres.

"It's really led to a culture of entitlement that says, 'This is the way it is, the way it's always going to be and we're just not going to change,'" he said.

He also thinks East Coasters need to rethink attitudes toward natural-resource extractions if they truly want to become a have province.

"We're perfectly happy, apparently, to take equalization payments from western provinces who are using their natural resources, but we are not prepared to develop our own natural resources."

Mills leaves CRA encouraged by one last statistic: Nova Scotia's population growth nearly keeping pace with the national average. "It makes me so optimistic now for what's going on in our province. If we can continue that trend, we're going to be fine."