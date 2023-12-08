Dominion man facing 64 charges as RCMP, C.B. police investigate alleged sex crimes

A Cape Breton man is facing 64 charges, including more than 50 for sex crimes and others for weapons and drugs, after a joint investigation by RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police.

RCMP say Dominion resident Paul Theriault Jr., 45, was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody.

The investigation began in 2021 and involved incidents of trafficking, child pornography and voyeurism, among others, said Cpl. David Lane, an investigator with the RCMP's human trafficking unit.

He said 17 alleged victims have come forward, reporting incidents between 2008 and 2023, and there may be more.

"We're very happy with the brave survivors who came forward in this case and we do expect more, possibly, and we encourage them to reach out to the Nova Scotia human trafficking unit," Lane said.

In some cases, women were being recorded without their consent and the videos were sold online, according to the RCMP.

It can sometimes be difficult to convince women to testify in public, but RCMP are now using a victim-centred and trauma-informed approach, said Lane.

"As a province, we're getting better at recognizing human trafficking and understanding how it works and I just encourage people to reach out to the police if they think that anyone they know could be a victim of human trafficking, in this case or any other case," he said.

The list of charges includes:

Human trafficking (2 counts).

Obtaining sexual services for consideration (3 counts).

Communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services (4 counts).

Procuring (2 counts).

Sexual assault (10 counts).

Sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Publication of intimate images without consent (11 counts).

Voyeurism (4 counts).

Extortion.

Sexual interference.

Possession of child pornography (2 counts).

Trafficking in substances (11 counts).

Administering a noxious thing (6 counts).

Luring a child by telecommunications (4 counts).

Invitation to sexual touching.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

RCMP led the investigation, but Cape Breton police officers were involved in all aspects, including work on search warrants, surveillance and the arrest, said spokesperson Desiree Magnus.

"Almost every file we do in the human trafficking unit is working with multi-agencies, different specialized units and even [non-governmental organizations] and partners who are there to support the victims, so when it comes to human trafficking, it's kind of an all-hands-on-deck mentality," said Lane.

Theriault is expected to appear in court next week.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said if someone is a survivor, knows someone who may be a survivor, or has information related to the incidents above, they should call local police or an RCMP detachment.

If someone is being, or has been, trafficked, or believes someone they know is being trafficked, they should call the Nova Scotia human trafficking hotline at 902-449-2425 or the national human trafficking hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

To remain anonymous, people can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

