No indication yet what caused fatal fire in Dominion

Officials are not yet saying what may have caused a fire in Dominion, N.S., late last month that killed two women.

Yvonne Matheson, 83, and Eliza MacIntyre, 51, died in the blaze that broke out around noon on Feb. 23 in the single-family dwelling.

It's unclear why the two women were not able to escape the burning home.

A man who was a relative of one of the women was outside when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Nova Scotia fire marshal's office said it cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

The fire marshal's office said it is still investigating the fire at the single-family home. (Jennifer Ludlow/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Police Service said the file has not been referred to them by the fire marshal's office.

Fire departments from Dominion and two neighbouring communities responded to the fire, which took more than two hours to bring under control.

Fire officials said the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

