Yarmouth psychotherapist faces 2nd sexual assault charge

A psychotherapist from Yarmouth, N.S., has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

The woman alleges Dominic Jacob Deveau assaulted her last December.

Deveau, 46, has been released on several conditions, including that he does not provide counselling or therapeutic services.

It's not the first time Deveau has been accused of sexual assault.

In 2019, he was accused of assaulting a woman he met a Yarmouth coffee shop. The woman alleged she was assaulted when they went for a drive outside Yarmouth.

That charge has not been resolved.

RCMP have said investigators believe there could be more victims with allegations of assault, and are urging people to come forward.

Deveau is due in Yarmouth provincial court on July 19.

MORE TOP STORIES