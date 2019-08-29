Social worker aims for black men to address 'something that's not talked about'

Mario Rolle wants Nova Scotia's black community to break the code of silence surrounding domestic violence.

He also wants black men to start accessing the special court in Nova Scotia that specifically addresses the problem.

"It's something that's not talked about," said Rolle, a Halifax clinical social worker.

Domestic violence courts run in Sydney and Halifax. The aim of the court is to support healthier relationships and help protect survivors and families from future abuse.

In this court, the accused can start counselling after accepting responsibility, usually in the form of a guilty plea, and must be willing to accept responsibility for their actions, instead of waiting months or even years for a resolution.

Rolle often does work in the courts, in particular, domestic violence court. Part of his job includes advocating for black men in the justice system.

He said that when black men do go through the domestic violence court, they usually have white partners.

"It's never black women, black men. You never see it because the women, the black women, are not talking," Rolle said.

'No one taught them how to be men'

Starting next month, through the Nova Scotia Association of Black Social Workers, Rolle is co-ordinating a series of six workshops to encourage black men and black boys to take an active role in ending violence against women. He will have two facilitators.

"You know a lot of these men grow up in poverty," Rolle said. "No one taught them how to be men. No one taught them how … not to disrespect women.

"We can help them, we can help educate them. "

The workshops, which will start in Dartmouth and later expand to Halifax and Truro, will include discussions on the history of domestic violence, coping strategies, relationship building, prevention and mental health.

They will also include African holistic dance movements with the men and boys to help them release anger and stress. A counsellor and an artist will also be brought in to do art therapy.

Absent from domestic violence court

As well, the co-ordinator of the domestic violence court and a representative from Halifax Regional Police victims' services will visit.

"A lot of our guys don't apply for domestic violence court … they just go through regular court," Rolle said. "I want these guys to know the process. I want these guys to see the people that are part of the system when it comes to domestic violence."

Joyce Marsman is president of the Women's Institute of the African United Baptist Association of Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Craig States)

Joyce Marsman, president of the Women's Institute of the African United Baptist Association, which has addressed the issue of domestic violence in black communities, welcomes the latest workshops.

"There's such a problem right now with a lot of the young black men, and I think the role models, they should sit down and talk to … the ones that get themselves in trouble and are doing things," Marsman said.

Dawn Ferris, executive director the Cumberland County Transition House Association also known as Autumn House, said these type of programs make a difference.

Autumn House is for women and children escaping domestic violence. It is the only shelter in Nova Scotia that has a full-time program for men who abuse.

Up to 50 men attend the 20-week program each year.

Although Autumn House does not have statistics for the men once they finish, Ferris believes in the work the organization does.

"We fundamentally believe that people are raised in environments that may be not the best," she said. "And for whatever happens we don't believe that any little boy says, 'Boy, I wish I could grow up and hurt the women I love.'

"But life happens, trauma happens, lots of things happen to a man that'll make him live a life that's maybe outside of his core values.

"And so when you can bring a man, or a young man, into the realization that they're living outside of their core values we believe that that makes a difference to their families."

