Dole recalls salad kits for possible Listeria contamination

Dole Canada is recalling some salad kits sold nationally under the Dole and President's Choice brands because of possible Listeria contamination.

A recall notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Saturday said food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell bad but can still cause sickness.

It said people who are elderly, immunocompromised or pregnant are most at risk and that severe cases of illness can lead to death.

Ingesting Listeria, the notice said, can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The CFIA said anyone who has the recalled salads in their home should throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Anyone who is sick as a result of consuming a recalled product, the notice said, should call a doctor.

The recalled products are:

Dole Garden Salad , 340 g, UPC 0 71430 01135 5. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 340 g, UPC 0 71430 01135 5. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole Very Veggie , 283 g, UPC 0 71430 01008 2. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 283 g, UPC 0 71430 01008 2. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole Greener Selection , 312 g. UPC 0 71430 00965 9. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 312 g. UPC 0 71430 00965 9. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole American Blend , 340 g, UPC 0 71430 00933 8. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 340 g, UPC 0 71430 00933 8. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit , 368 g, UPC 0 71430 01721 0. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 368 g, UPC 0 71430 01721 0. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole Southwest Salad Suprême Kit , 369 g, UPC 0 71430 01711 1. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 369 g, UPC 0 71430 01711 1. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole Chop Chop Kit - Peppercorn Ranch , 257 g, UPC 0 71430 00098 4. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 257 g, UPC 0 71430 00098 4. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 Dole Chop Chop Kit - Teriyaki Pineapple , 276 g, UPC 0 71430 00182 0. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 276 g, UPC 0 71430 00182 0. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 President's Choice Garden Salad , 340 g, UPC 0 60383 22268 0. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 340 g, UPC 0 60383 22268 0. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 President's Choice Mixed Greens , 340 g, UPC 0 60383 00188 9. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 340 g, UPC 0 60383 00188 9. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 President's Choice Ranch Salad Kit , 347 g, UPC 0 60383 00493 4. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 347 g, UPC 0 60383 00493 4. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 President's Choice Sesame Ginger Salad Kit , 369 g, UPC 0 60383 02320 1. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

, 369 g, UPC 0 60383 02320 1. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022 President's Choice Southwest Salad Kit, 369 g, UPC 0 60383 02319 5. All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 8, 2022 and all packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a best before date up to and including Jan. 9, 2022

The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses in connection with the consumption of any of the recalled salads.

