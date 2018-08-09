Dole baby spinach product recalled due to Listeria risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables has recalled a baby spinach product due to concerns about Listeria contamination.

The company recalled its Baby Spinach with Tender Reds on Wednesday after Canadian Food Inspection Agency tests found possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The spinach was sold in a package of 142 grams and has an expiry date of Aug. 4. The UPC code is 0 71430 06069 8 and the time code starts with W202011.

Dole has pulled the recalled spinach from store shelves in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

If you have the recalled product, throw it out or return it to the store where you bought it.

Investigation underway

The food safety agency is now conducting an investigation, which could lead to further recalls.

The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses connected to the product. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Food that's contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, the agency said.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are at a higher risk.