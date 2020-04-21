'Love and hope:' Dogs of Nova Scotia shooting victims survive

The animals loved and left behind by victims of the Nova Scotia shooting rampage are recovering after suffering their own injuries, bringing a story of "love and hope" within tragedy.

On Monday, the Central Nova Animal Hospital in Truro shared a photo of Zoey, a miniature pinscher that was the family pet of Jamie and Greg Blair.

The Blairs are two of the victims of a gunman's rampage that left at least 20 people dead.

Zoey was also injured in the shooting, but an officer reacted quickly and brought the dog in for medical help.

The animal hospital's post said Dr. Jennifer McKay performed surgery on Zoey's gunshot wound on Sunday.

"She is a sweet little girl and expected to make a full recovery," the post said.

A nine-year-old miniature pinscher named Zoey is shown at the Central Nova Animal Hospital in Truro, N.S., in this recent handout photo. (Central Nova Animal Hospital/The Canadian Press)

The animal hospital also said they've been "overwhelmed" with calls from people looking to make a donation toward Zoey's vet bill. While they appreciate the offers, her bill is being covered by the Central Nova Animal Hospital.

They encouraged anyone who would like to make a financial contribution to consider donating to the affected families.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Blairs' sons.

The animal hospital added that Zoey "will have the important job of looking after some very special family members" once she's recovered and is not in need of a home.

Other dog injured

Two dogs belonging to victim Gina Goulet have survived.

Goulet, a 54-year-old from Shubenacadie, N.S., loved her German shepherd, Ginger, and Ellie, a 10-year-old chihuahua.

A Facebook post from David Butler on Monday shows he and his wife, Amelia, curled up with the dogs after "loss, sadness, trauma and devastation" spread through their family.

Ginger was shot twice Sunday, Butler wrote, but the RCMP "took extra care" and sent her to the Metro Animal Emergency Clinic in Dartmouth.

The veterinarians there helped treat two gunshot wounds — one in her face and one directly through her mid-back.

Butler said the vet completed all procedures free of charge "and provided the best care imaginable. Which we are extremely grateful for."

They picked Ginger up on Monday, and were able to bring her home for a family snuggle that evening.

"On track for a full recovery," he wrote.

