Halifax looks at plan to compost dog waste from municipal parks

Halifax's environment committee has endorsed a pilot program to collect and compost dog waste from a number of municipal parks.

The program would start in 2020 if regional council approves.

Dog waste is currently sent to the Otter Lake landfill because the municipality's two composting plants are unable to deal with the material. The plants are old and operating at maximum capacity.

Andrew Filopoulos, the manager of the city's solid waste division, told the committee on Thursday there are still details to sort out.

"How many off-leash parks, what kind of receptacles and where this material will be taken for treatment," said Filopolous.

Councillors had their own suggestions for which parks should be included.

"I know a neighbourhood park in my area where the garbage can is 90 per cent filled with doggie poop," said David Hendsbee, who represents the Eastern Shore district. "That receptacle is highly used."

The councillor for Middle and Upper Sackville wondered about eventually expanding the pilot project.

"I'd like to see kitty litter included down the road," said Lisa Blackburn.

Vancouver, Toronto have composting programs

Coun. Richard Zurawski, the committee chair, complained about the use of single-use plastic bags to deal with dog waste.

"I don't want to encourage more plastic in our waste system," said Zurawski, "I hope the issue of plastic will be included in the pilot project."

Municipalities in the Vancouver area, Toronto, Mississauga and the Region of Waterloo either have programs to compost dog waste or allow the material to go into their green bins.

There are municipalities in Nova Scotia, such as Colchester, that also allow pet waste to be composted.

