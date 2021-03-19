Dog saved from icy Digby County lake adopted by rescuer

Nova Scotia's Lake Dog has a new family.

The black and tan shepherd mix is going home with one of the men who rescued her from a partially frozen lake in Digby County last weekend.

Nathan Denton and Mike Titus paddled and swam through the frigid waters of Haines Lake last Sunday to save the dog, who was stuck on a patch of ice.

Denton's wife, Amanda, said they all felt an instant connection to the pup, who was nicknamed the Lake Dog.

The Lake Dog, now named Maya, meets the Denton family at animal control. (Amanda Denton)

"We lost our beloved boxer unexpectedly in January from a suspected aneurysm, and had been looking for a new fur family member," Amanda said Friday.

"She was exactly what we were looking for."

Amanda said the dog, who their four-year-old daughter, Sienna, has named Maya, recognized Denton right away when the family visited her at the Digby municipal dog control shelter.

Maya snuggles up to one of the Denton family members. (Amanda Denton)

"Her tail instantly started to wag, and she wasn't shy handing out kisses."

The shelter was taking care of the dog in case an owner stepped forward. When no one did, she was put up for adoption.

Scott Cromwell of Digby municipal dog control said around 15 people were interested in taking the dog home.

But when the Dentons visited her Thursday night, Cromwell knew it was meant to be.

"When they brought all the kids over and they got to associate with the dog and the dog took right to them … it kind of sealed it for me," Cromwell said.

"I kind of had a feeling it was going to end this way. It was nice to see."

