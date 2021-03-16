Drone captures diver's ice-breaking attempt to rescue dog from melting floe

A pair of determined rescuers in Digby County, N.S., paddled and swam through a frigid lake Sunday to save a stray dog stranded on the ice.

Nathaniel Dentin got a phone call about the pup's perilous predicament, so he and friend Mike Titus headed out in a canoe to help.

"The lake just opened up in the last three or four days, and we could paddle straight to where the dog was," Titus told CBC Nova Scotia News at 6.

Dentin, who was wearing a dry suit, got into the water and started swimming, breaking a path through the ice for about an hour.

Digby dog control posted this photo with the caption, 'Hello folks, I’m the lake dog.' Anyone who recognizes the pup is asked to call 902-245-5885. (Scott Cromwell/Digby Municipal Dog Control)

"I commercially dove for 20 years, swimming up and down the Bay of Fundy, so the swim in the lake wasn't too bad," Dentin said. "We had a breakthrough to get to the dog and then bring the canoe in to pick it up."

The dog, however, wasn't too keen to be rescued — at least not at first.

"As we kept working our way through to her, she could see she didn't really have too many other options than to come with us, I guess," Dentin said.

"Once we cleared the path so we could get close enough to her and she wouldn't go any further, I shoved Mike in the canoe up onto the ice and then he was able to get a hold of her."

The dog was shaking and scared but otherwise unharmed.

Healthy and 'a bit hungry'

Titus's wife, Carla Smith-Titus, said she saw the dog in her yard last week, but was unable to catch it. Other neighbours had similar sightings, she said.

"It was actually a blessing in disguise that it was on the ice because it was the only way we could seem to isolate it," she said. "Other than that, she was a healthy dog. It appears someone has taken good care of her at some point. But she seems very young. She was a bit hungry, but not too bad."

Scott Comeau with Digby Municipal Dog Control said the pup, nicknamed the Lake Dog, is healthy and in good spirits, but no owner has come forward to claim her.

He said they've had several people interested in adopting her and he is asking anyone who recognizes her to reach out.

Meanwhile, she is enjoying walks, belly rubs and being on dry land.

