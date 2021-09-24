Dog rescued from cliff in Bedford quarry

A dog was rescued from a cliff in a quarry Friday morning in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a call about a dog in danger.

The dog was stuck at Rocky Lake Quarry. The site, owned by Dexter Construction, is in a Bedford industrial park.

Kevin Dean, a district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said Dexter Construction crews built a road into the quarry so fire crews could bring in a fire truck with a 30-metre aerial ladder.

Dean said crews weren't sure how they would rescue the dog at first, so a high-angle rescue team was on standby. But the ladder operation was successful.

He said it took about 30 minutes to rescue the dog.

Dean said it was unclear how the dog got on the cliff, or if an owner was present, but the dog is doing well after its ordeal.

