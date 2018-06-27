Upgrades on Halifax dog park underway a year after dog dies of injuries

Dog owners are celebrating what they call much needed upgrades to the Mainland Common off-leash dog park in Clayton Park.

The month-long project was put into motion by Halifax Regional Municipality after two dogs were injured last year by falling into waist-deep sinkholes near the trails.

Both animals suffered broken bones as a result of their falls. One of the dogs, a 10-year-old Bernese named Bear, had to be euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

Jonathan Strong says his dog, Ziggy, broke his leg when he fell into one of the holes. He says the city didn't take their concerns seriously until Bear died. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

"A bunch of us reported the conditions of the park," says Jonathan Strong, whose Greyhound, Ziggy, broke his leg. "I feel it wasn't taken seriously, unfortunately, until Bear died. That was the catalyst that forced them to do this work that was much needed."

Mike Goneau, Bear's owner, wrote a letter to Halifax Regional Council expressing his distress over the incident and threatening legal action. The city placed temporary fencing around the sinkholes before announcing the renovations in May.

Significant upgrades

Uneven ground has been levelled and resodded and other improvements have been made to fences, lights, the trail section and parking lot. The finishing touches will include new agility elements and a gazebo in the area for small dogs.

Two dogs enjoy a sunny day in the Mainland Common dog park as work to upgrade the space proceeds behind them. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

The municipality also added to the park's drainage system. The grassy surface of the section for large dogs was dug up and filled with crusher dust to prevent the buildup of mud, which has been a prevalent issue.

"It was pretty stinky," said Stephanie Francis, a frequent visitor and dog owner. "There used to be a big hole in the middle of the field. It was like a giant mud puddle. It was basically just a pool of bacteria."

This section of the Mainland Common dog park where Bear was injured is still fenced off, but the sinkholes have been filled. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

Overall, Francis said she is pleased with the better drainage and a safer, more solid surface for her dogs. She hopes the municipality will dedicate more time to maintaining the area now that the work is done.

Tight-knit community

Jennifer Duffett has been visiting the park with her dog, Willow, since it opened in 2015. She said that community of dog owners is generally happy with the renovations.

Jennifer Duffett frequently visits the park with her dog, Willow. She says most of the dog park users are happy about the changes to the space. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

"Quite a few of us are happy with the new surface that they implemented, but you can't please everyone," she said. "Maybe some more work should have been done in the wooded area."

Duffett said that park users have formed a tight-knit community and that the park is used 365 days a year. She said she is thankful for the work that has been done.

