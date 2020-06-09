Person killed in dog attack in Middle Musquodoboit; dog still on the loose

A person is dead after a suspected dog attack in the Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., according to the RCMP.

People in the area are asked to stay indoors and not approach the dog, which is described as a tan and brown pitbull.

The dog is on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road and is considered dangerous. People are asked to call 911 if they spot the animal.

The name, gender and age of the person killed have not been released.

Police have not said what the circumstances were surrounding the attack.

