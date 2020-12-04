Dog attack in Dartmouth sends 3 people to hospital

A dog attack on a Dartmouth walking trail sent three people to hospital on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. about a dog attacking another dog and biting several people on a trail near Freshwater Trail in Dartmouth.

Police said a woman was walking her large dog on a leash on the trail when she passed a man who was walking his leashed dog. Her dog turned and attacked the man's small dog.

Other people came to assist. Both dog owners and a woman who helped them were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man's dog was taken to a veterinarian, but had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.

Animal Services took the dog that committed the attacks.

Const. John MacLeod said police and Animal Services are investigating.

