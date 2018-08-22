Missing documents suddenly turn up in CBRM constructive dismissal lawsuit

Some missing documents mysteriously surfaced Wednesday morning during the Nova Scotia Supreme Court trial involving the former economic development manager suing the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

John Whalley accuses the CBRM of constructive dismissal and breach of contract. He resigned from his post with the municipality in May 2015 after he says most of his duties were stripped from him when he raised concerns about a land deal.

Whalley has testified in court in Sydney that he believes he's entitled to up to 18 months of severance. But neither he nor the municipality can find the contract he said he signed when he was hired in 1997.

On Tuesday, the CBRM's director of human resources, Gordon MacDougall, testified Whalley's file didn't contain the hiring documents.

But on Wednesday, the municipality's lawyer, Tony Mozvik, told the court he received a text earlier in the morning from MacDougall saying that some documents have now shown up following a further check of the file.

There's no indication what the documents are, except that Mozvik told the court the missing employment contract is not among them.

'Astounding'

The case was delayed for about an hour Wednesday morning as lawyers and Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Patrick Murray discussed how best to proceed.

Mozvik told the court it's the first time in 20-plus years he's encountered such a circumstance.

Whalley's lawyer, Blair Mitchell, said it was "astounding" the documents had just surfaced — more than two years into the lawsuit — and the lack of disclosure should have serious consequences once the current trial is finished.

Lawyers for both Whalley and the CBRM agreed to continue the case, without entering the new documents into evidence.

The trial is expected to wrap up later this week.