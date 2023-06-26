Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreements with province

Doctors Nova Scotia says it has reached tentative agreements with the Department of Health and Wellness on new four-year contracts for 3,400 doctors in the province.

A news release from the organization said contracts were presented to Nova Scotia's physicians for ratification on Monday.

"We have reached the best deals possible for Nova Scotia's doctors — while also ensuring the best care for the people of Nova Scotia," Dr. Colin Audain, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, said in the release.

"These contracts, if ratified, will help stabilize some of the most critical services in our province."

The tentative agreements were reached after five months at the negotiations table.

On June 19, the association's board of directors reviewed the details of the contracts and recommended they be presented to physicians for ratification.

Doctors will vote between July 7 and 20.

Details about the contracts will be released after the agreements are ratified, and the results will be announced on July 20.

If ratified, the four-year contracts will replace the two 2019 agreements, which expired on March 31.

