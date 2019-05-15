Doctors and Nova Scotia government reach new contract agreement

The provincial government and Nova Scotia's doctors have reached a new contract agreement.

The contract, which includes an eight per cent raise over four years and moves some specialists to the top of the pay scale in Atlantic Canada, was approved by the membership of Doctors Nova Scotia this week and released Wednesday.

"These contracts begin to recognize the value of Nova Scotia's doctors and will help to begin stabilizing some of the most vital services in our health-care system so that patients have better access to the care they need, when they need it," Doctors Nova Scotia president Dr. Gary Ernest said in a news release.

The contract includes targeted funding for comprehensive primary care, emergency care, psychiatry, obstetrics, gynecology and anesthesia in an effort to close pay gaps between here and other provinces.

Although there have been a variety of shortages in Nova Scotia, psychiatry and anesthesia have been a particular problem for this province and the rest of Canada.

Family doctors have also secured a pilot program for a new blended capitation payment model, a system in which doctors receive a combination of salary and a fee for services. The model is used in New Brunswick with some success.

Increase stipends for mentors

The deal includes support for succession planning, which would see a new doctor and retiring doctor be allowed to overlap and work together as they make the transition without interrupting service to patients.

There will be increase stipends for doctors mentoring medical students in communities and a promise to reduce the paperwork burden for things such as securing a locum.

Getting to this point has not always been smooth, with doctors in some parts of the province refusing to provide certain services in protest of what they viewed as unfair wage disparities with counterparts in other regions of Nova Scotia.

The provincial government, in response, offered raises of $51,000 per year to doctors working at 10 community hospitals chronically plagued by service issues.

The new contract comes at a time when the Nova Scotia Health Authority continues to try to improve doctor recruitment efforts. Communities have become more involved in that work.

Officials with Doctors Nova Scotia have long said having lower wages than other Maritime provinces is a hindrance to recruiting, although doctor shortages are hardly a problem unique to this province.

"While the contracts don't solve every problem in the system and they don't make every specialty nationally competitive, we believe the contracts are a step in the right direction and an important investment in the future of our health-care system," said Ernest.

The contract comes into effect upon signing, which is expected to happen later this week.

