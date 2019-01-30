Cape Breton hospital system revamp will improve recruitment, says surgeon

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has appointed an orthopedic surgeon from North Sydney as the senior medical director for the redevelopment of the Cape Breton hospital system.

Dr. Kevin Orrell said the plan to close two hospitals and expand two others in Cape Breton will help with physician recruitment and retention.

"This plan, or project, is going to create a better, more comprehensive overall facility to provide the needs for Cape Bretoners," he said Wednesday.

"In that atmosphere, then I think recruitment becomes a much easier job."

Orrell says closing the North Sydney and New Waterford hospitals will provide resources for other hospitals, making them more attractive for recruitment and retention of physicians. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Last June, the government announced plans to close community hospitals in New Waterford and North Sydney and replace them with clinics and long-term care facilities. Officials have said it will free up resources to expand the Glace Bay Hospital and the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

But there's disagreement on whether the changes will solve problems with the region's health-care system.

Dr. Stephanie Langley, a North Sydney family doctor, welcomed Orrell's appointment, but said the government's plan won't necessarily help with the doctor shortage.

Doctors want to work where they can learn the most, she said.

"You can build it, but they may not come if it's not the right mix and it's not the right full scope for a family doctor."

Dr. Stephanie Langley says newer facilities won't help attract or keep doctors if they don't offer a wide range of learning opportunities such as those available in community hospitals. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Langley toured the region with Dalhousie medical school officials recently and said they agreed to send some residents to Cape Breton hospitals for training.

"That involved an emergency room, inpatient care, all those things that a family doctor is involved with ... so we've actually accepted those students to come and start this September, kind of based on that community hospital model, which may not exist with this redevelopment plan," she said.

Cape Breton doctors complained the emergency room in Sydney was overcrowded over the holidays, with at least one patient being assessed in a washroom. That was partly due to temporary closures at community hospitals and long-term care patients taking up emergency beds.

Orrell says expanded emergency facilities in Glace Bay and Sydney will help resolve problems caused by frequent closures of community emergency departments. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Orrell said the redevelopment plan will help prevent situations like that.

"That's one of the very exciting things about this project is that it will address deficiencies in space and it will provide an emergency room that is larger, that is going to be more efficient, and is going to prevent things like that from happening in the future," he said.

Langley said she's hopeful the redevelopment team will consider adding some inpatient beds to the clinics planned for New Waterford and North Sydney, which will make those communities more attractive to family doctors.

Room for options

Mark LeCouter, the redevelopment team's senior director, said the planning process is well underway and the government has already set up the broad parameters of the plan. However, he said there's room to discuss options.

Orrell left no doubt the plan is to close hospitals and use those resources to improve emergency care elsewhere.

"The expansion of the emergency departments will provide a more consistent care," he said.

"So if you wake up in a small community in the middle of the night with a major health problem, you'll know exactly what you have to do.

"Currently, we don't. If you wake up and you have a problem, you don't know if your emergency department is opened or not."