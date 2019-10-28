Nova Scotia doctors reach tentative agreements with government

After 11 months of negotiations, the group representing physicians in Nova Scotia has reached tentative contract agreements with the province's Department of Health and Wellness.

No details about the contracts between Doctors Nova Scotia and the province will be released until after the agreements are ratified.

More than 3,100 physicians will be impacted by the agreements, according to Doctors Nova Scotia.

Doctors Nova Scotia is a medical association that represents more than 3,500 physicians, including retired and practising doctors, medical students and residents.

A news release Monday from the Doctors Nova Scotia said the association's board of directors reviewed the details of the tentative master agreement and master clinical/academic funding plan contracts, and recommended they be presented to physicians for ratification.

Doctors can vote on the tentative agreements between Nov. 4 and 25. The results are expected to be made public Nov. 27.

If ratified, the four-year contracts will replace the 2015 contracts doctors had with the province, which expired back in March.

MORE TOP STORIES: