Nova Scotia

Doctors to receive $10K incentive to accept more high-needs patients

In an effort to reduce the list of Nova Scotians who need a family doctor, the Houston government is making a limited-time offer of $10,000 to doctors who take on extra patients.

N.S. government says doctors will receive extra $200 for each additional patient

Jean Laroche · CBC News ·
Doctor reading patient health record chart and working on laptop computer on white desk in hospital with copy space, electronic health records system EHRs, teleconference or telemedicine concept.
The new platform allows primary care providers to connect with a specialist over the phone, where they can discuss advice for treatment and a patient's medical history. (TippaPatt / Shutterstock)

The Nova Scotia government is going to offer doctors a $10,000 incentive to accept at least 50 new "higher needs" patients from the provincial registry of people seeking a primary care provider.

They will receive an extra $200 for every additional patient they are willing to take on, the government announced Thursday. 

The offer only lasts four months, but the Houston government is hoping the new incentive will start to chip away at the ever-growing list of people without a doctor or access to regular primary care.

As of June 1, 158,431 Nova Scotians were on the Need a Family Practice Registry. That's roughly 15 per cent of the province's population.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jean Laroche

Reporter

Jean Laroche has been a CBC reporter since 1987. He's been covering Nova Scotia politics since 1995 and has been at Province House longer than any sitting member.

