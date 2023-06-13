Doctors to receive $10K incentive to accept more high-needs patients

The Nova Scotia government is going to offer doctors a $10,000 incentive to accept at least 50 new "higher needs" patients from the provincial registry of people seeking a primary care provider.

They will receive an extra $200 for every additional patient they are willing to take on, the government announced Thursday.

The offer only lasts four months, but the Houston government is hoping the new incentive will start to chip away at the ever-growing list of people without a doctor or access to regular primary care.

As of June 1, 158,431 Nova Scotians were on the Need a Family Practice Registry. That's roughly 15 per cent of the province's population.

More to come.

