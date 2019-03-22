Doctor who moved to N.S. from U.K. looks to help others navigate the system

Few people in Nova Scotia may be as well positioned as Dr. Ade Akindele to understand the progress the province has made with recruiting and retaining doctors — and how much work remains.

Akindele moved to Bedford, N.S., from the United Kingdom in late 2018 as part of a growing number of British doctors crossing the pond to set up shop in Nova Scotia.

Now Akindele is one of six doctors tasked with helping the recruitment effort in an official capacity.

"The whole of the world is looking for doctors," Akindele said in a recent interview.

"I'm here now. It's a very good place to work. Why not just make things a lot better for the people here? If I can do that job and I can make a difference, why not?"

In an interview with CBC News several months after moving to the province, Akindele was open about the cumbersome process to get himself set up professionally and his family moved and comfortable in their adopted community.

With the benefit of that experience, Akindele is uniquely positioned to help doctors considering Nova Scotia — and those who take the plunge — understand what they're getting into and help them navigate the challenges.

"I think it helps when a doctor speaks to a doctor who's gone through the same thing," he said.

"I can say, 'Look, yes, it may take a bit of time, but this is the end result. Just stick in there, this is what you need to do.' And if they get stuck, they can give me a ring or ring any of the recruitment consultants. We can always help them through."

Focus on retention

While recruitment efforts seem to be improving — Akindele was recently part of a group that went to the U.K. to meet with prospective doctors — the former Hastings, England, resident said retention is the area on which he wants to focus.

It's one thing to get doctors here, it's another thing to get them to put down roots.

And Akindele believes that is a realistic goal.

There was a time when Nova Scotia might have been a stepping stone for doctors coming to Canada before they moved on to larger centres.

With proper support systems to help doctors and their families settle in and feel welcome, Akindele believes Nova Scotia can hang on to recruits for the long term.

"You listen to them, you find out what problems they might have with settling into their communities and you try to troubleshoot," he said.

"And I think it goes a long way for doctors. When they feel welcome, when they feel settled and supported, it may just help them stick around for a lot longer."

