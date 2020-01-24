Sydney obstetrician accused of sexual misconduct, incompetence can keep working

An obstetrician at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital accused of sexual misconduct and professional incompetence by the province's physician regulator whose final day of work was supposed to be Friday is now allowed to continue working.

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons announced Dr. Manivasan Moodley would face a hearing over allegations surrounding contact he had with two patients in July 2017.

As a foreign-trained doctor, Moodley is required to work under a supervisor and a sponsor, and pass all Canadian licensing and certification exams before being granted a full licence. Moodley was informed last week his sponsorship was being withdrawn, and his last day of work was supposed to be Friday.

However, the college announced today that another sponsor had come forward, which means Moodley will be able to continue practising medicine.

His hearing over accusations of sexual misconduct and professional incompetence is scheduled to begin next month.

Protesters rallied outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Thursday night in support of Moodley. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

On Thursday night, about 80 people rallied outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital to show their support for Moodley.

In a news release, the college said there has been significant public response to the allegations against Moodley."Outrage towards women who come forward alleging sexual misconduct is exactly why sexual misconduct is under-reported," Dr. Gus Grant, the college's registrar, said in a news release.

"Dr. Moodley is owed and will receive due process. At the same time, the complainants are owed privacy, safety and freedom from intimidation. Given the nature of public and social media postings, they understandably feel threatened, and see the support of Dr. Moodley as a response against them."

Allegations against Moodley

The college alleges that in the case of a patient referred to only as A.B., Moodley commented inappropriately on the patient's appearance, performed a physical exam in a sexualized manner and asked questions of a sexual nature that were not relevant to the medical issues.

For patient C.D., the college's allegations include that Moodley unnecessarily requested an internal exam, complimented her on the colour of her underwear and suggested seeing the patient at her home and noted he knew where she lived. The college said Moodley then violated physician-patient boundaries by seeking out the patient at her workplace.

