Doctor in Cumberland County charged with sexual assault

A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Cumberland County doctor Oluwarotimi (Tim) Fashoranti is welcoming the criminal charge against him.

"I am relieved that charges were laid in relation to the sexual assault that took place against me," the woman wrote in an email to CBC News.

"Today is a difficult day, but ultimately I am hopeful that justice will be served and that what happened to me will not happen to any more women," she said.

As an alleged victim of sexual assault, the woman's identity is shielded from publication.

Police search for further victims

RCMP arrested Fashoranti, 63, on Tuesday and he has been released on bail with conditions.

Meanwhile, police believe there may be other victims because of Fashoranti's position in the community.

Fashoranti, 63, is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 11, 2021. (CBC)

In her email, the alleged victim wrote: "Most importantly, I want to speak to any other victims who may be listening. I know it is a traumatic process, but please do not be afraid and please come forward. It is not too late to tell your story.

"I feel I have a moral obligation to speak out, so I can protect other women's lives from being damaged. I recognize that this will be a long road, but at the end of the day, you can help keep this from happening to other women."

Fashoranti, 63, is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on January 11, 2021.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said that because of Fashoranti's position in the community, investigators suspect he may have assaulted other people.

She said anyone who thinks they may be a victim, or thinks they may know someone who was victimized, should call the Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859.

Fashoranti faced earlier sexual complaint

This is not the first time Fashoranti, of Pugwash, has been accused of sexual misconduct.

A female patient accused Fashoranti of fondling her breasts during a visit she made to the All Saints Hospital in Springhill in 2010.

A five-member panel from Nova Scotia's College of Physicians and Surgeons ruled the doctor performed an inappropriate exam, but it dismissed a second charge that he had an inappropriate interaction with the woman.

The disciplinary panel imposed a three-month suspension on Fashoranti's medical licence.

It also required him to have a chaperone present any time he examined a female patient and to undergo a special course on understanding boundaries.

Previous medical misconduct

Fashoranti was also reprimanded in 2016 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for incorrect treatment he gave to a terminal patient in excruciating pain.

Investigators found that Fashoranti's "clinical assessment was wrong in this instance" for believing the woman was actively dying of cancer, and for refusing to admit her to hospital to help control her pain

When the woman's care was transferred to another physician, she survived for another six months.

Investigators "identified extensive areas of concern regarding both Dr. Fashoranti's care, the documentation of his care and his judgment," according to a disciplinary report.

Fashoranti was required to take a course on record keeping, and his practice was subject to regular auditing and monitoring.

MORE TOP STORIES