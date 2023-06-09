Observer accused of falsifying record in N.S. halibut fishery

A third-party observer employed to help ensure Canadian fisheries catch data is accurate will go to trial next year for allegedly providing false information about an offload of halibut in Sambro, N.S.

Brian Richardson is a dockside monitor with Barrington Catch Centre Monitoring Association, a non-profit that provides third-party observers to record catch data for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The department alleges that in January, Richardson falsely recorded that a vessel's fish hold was checked before and after a halibut offload in Sambro and falsely recorded that all the catch was accounted for.

He was arraigned in Halifax provincial court this week on charges under federal fishery regulations.

Richardson pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled for February 2024.

A conviction carries a maximum fine of $2,000 per charge. He also faces the loss of his dockside monitor designation.

Why dockside monitors matter

Lauren Sankey, a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said in a statement to CBC News that ensuring third-party monitoring programs operate as they should ensures that the department "receives accurate and timely harvest data, which is essential in managing sustainable fisheries."

Barrington Catch confirmed Richardson is a part-time dockside monitor based in Sambro.

The association employs between 15 and 17 monitors who report harvest data to DFO from Halifax to Meteghan, N.S..

"We have no comment at this time," said Bonnie Acker, co-general manager at the non-profit.

There have been two convictions for illegal halibut landings in Nova Scotia over the past year. This case isn't related to either of those.

Halibut is Atlantic Canada's most lucrative groundfish species, with Nova Scotia landings valued at over $60 million in 2021.

