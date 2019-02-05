If you're looking to add a little texture and warmth to a room, carpenter Denika Coakley has just the project for you.

Denika, a self-described DIY fanatic, created this wall in her Dartmouth home out of scrap wood from furniture projects.

You could also use new wood, pallet boards or trim.

Learn how to create a wooden feature wall. Video by Claire Fraser and Halley Davies. 2:22

(CBC)

No need to worry if you don't have a table saw. Denika says most hardware stores will cut wood for you.