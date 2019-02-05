DIY: How to create a wooden feature wall
Carpenter and DIY lover Denika Coakley shows how to create a feature wall using scraps of wood.
If you're looking to add a little texture and warmth to a room, carpenter Denika Coakley has just the project for you.
Denika, a self-described DIY fanatic, created this wall in her Dartmouth home out of scrap wood from furniture projects.
You could also use new wood, pallet boards or trim.
Video by Claire Fraser and Halley Davies.
No need to worry if you don't have a table saw. Denika says most hardware stores will cut wood for you.