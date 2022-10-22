Through struggles and perseverance, Hindu temple in Aulds Cove marks 50th anniversary

Aulds Cove Hindu temple, near the Canso Causeway, was conceived at a Diwali function in 1969 and officially opened during Diwali celebrations in 1972, according to the late Yogi Joshi, a founder who wrote about the history of the temple in 2008.

The temple is celebrating Diwali — one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar — for a 50th year.

Anu Joshi, Yogi Joshi's widow, made the trip to the temple that stands as a symbol of community and a tribute to its founders. Like many devotees, Anu Joshi has moved from the area.

Speaking Saturday while being driven by friends to Aulds Cove, she said returning to the temple was bittersweet and brought back memories of her late husband, a physicist, who worked hard to make the temple a reality.

Yogi Yoshi was one of the temple's founders. (Submitted by Priya Joshi)

"I find it rather difficult to go to the temple and that's why I'm going with the support of my friends," she said.

"It's kind of heartbreaking. It takes me back emotionally."

She said her husband would ask people, especially those in the Indian community, to make a donation to the temple whenever he travelled for conferences.

She said most people he asked were surprised to learn there was a temple in a remote area of Nova Scotia.

Joshi said the temple, thought to be one of the oldest in North America, was built on its present site because an Indian doctor in the Port Hawkesbury area donated the land.

A murti and devotional pictures are shown in the temple. (Submitted by Priya Joshi)

She said Indians were a small and visible group in the area at the time and one of the first questions people in the wider community asked was if they attended church.

She said when people in the area learned that they had a temple it gave them standing in the community.

"These people, even though they are different in colour, they look different, they have a different name — they have a temple, they believe in God," she said.

In her late husband's history of the temple, he tells a story about a devotional statue, known as a murti, used at the official opening of the temple.

Dr. Krishan Lekhi, one of the temple's founding members, was asked to lend an expensive marble statue of Lord Krishna for the official ceremony, which he did.

After the function, temple members told Lekhi that Murti Sathapna had taken place — a ritual that turns the object into a manifestation of the deity — and he could not take the statue back.

He said a gracious Lekhi not only donated his statue but also gave $200 to build a platform for it to sit on.

Pandit Ravi Dogra has only missed five Diwali celebrations at the temple in 50 years. (Submitted by Priya Joshi)

Pandit Ravi Dogra officiated at the first Diwali celebration and travelled from his current home in Toronto to attend this year's observance.

He said in 50 years he has only missed being physically present for Diwali celebrations at the temple around five times.

He said he vividly remembers the excitement of the devotees assembled for the opening.

"I could see the glow in their eyes — beautiful," he said. "Everybody was so enthusiastic and and so willing to sing the praises of the almighty and saying, 'Thank God, you have given us this beautiful place to to come.'"

Dogra said people used to visit the temple from as far away as Newfoundland in the early days.

Community is aging

He said many, like himself, have migrated from the area. With many members of the community aging, they are finding it difficult to travel to the temple.

According to Joshi, while the number of permanent residents has dwindled, an influx of Indian university students has bolstered the numbers.

She said there were over 2,000 Indian students in the Sydney area two years ago.

"There are a lot of Indian students and they all want to go to the temple because they feel a connection with the country," Joshi said.

