'I feel used,' says NDP MLA as amendments to all-party discrimination bill voted down

It was billed as an all-party effort to address systemic discrimination, hate and inequity in Nova Scotia, but on Thursday, two New Democrat MLAs who were part of the committee that worked on the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act distanced themselves from the bill.

Suzy Hansen and Lisa Lachance reacted with anger and frustration that a first set of amendments were defeated by a vote of 40-7. The amendments, put forward by Hansen, would have created a gender-affirming health-care advisory committee, and considered psychological harassment and racist behaviour as workplace violence.

"I feel used," Lachance, who is genderqueer and uses they/she pronouns, shot back in response to the votes by Progressive Conservative and Liberal MLAs.

"In the end, this is what we thought would happen — that you would use us."

New Democrats and the lone Independent in the House, Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, were the only ones to support the proposed changes.

"Please don't sit over there and pat yourselves on the back," Lachance said to PC MLAs across the floor before addressing Liberal MLAs.

"And frankly, don't pat yourselves on the back, either."

Suzy Hansen is the NDP MLA for Halifax Needham. Hansen has said she was pleased to work on the bill, but hoped it would be more robust before being passed. (Robert Short/CBC)

Hansen, the MLA for Halifax Needham, wiped tears from her eyes and had to pause to compose herself to propose a second series of amendments designed to further restrict police street checks — an attempt to close a controversial loophole that allows officers to continue to request information from people on the street or in their vehicles.

"African Nova Scotians are still being subjected to racist and illegal street checks in Nova Scotia," Hansen, who is Black, told the House. "Here is another opportunity to fix this."

She called the act, as written, "ridiculous."

"I will continue to push forward with amendments," said Hansen, her voice rising and, at times, cracking. "I will continue to speak for my community and constituents ... we need to start thinking about dismantling the system.

"I truly see the colours of a number of people in this room, and I'm thankful that I've seen it now."

The second set of amendments won the support of Liberals in the House, but the PCs used their majority to defeat the proposed changes 25-20.

PC Eastern Shore MLA Kent Smith says his party had no issue with what was being proposed, and the disagreement was about where the amendments should go. (Jean LaRoche/CBC)

Backbench PC member Kent Smith was chosen to respond to the criticism levelled at the government. The representative for Eastern Shore said the party in power had no issue with what was being proposed.

"The disagreement that we had is where we believe those amendments belong," he said. "They would prefer to have them lie in legislation. We think they're more appropriate in the strategy."

Developing a strategy to combat systemic discrimination is one of the things that will happen after the bill becomes law.

Although frustrated and disappointed, Lachance said they would vote in favour of the proposed law.

"Not because of what the government did though," said Lachance. "I will support it to honour everyone who's worked for equity and justice in this province."

MORE TOP STORIES