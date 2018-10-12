Disability activists say province not acting fast enough on tribunal order

Two Nova Scotians who recently won a human rights complaint against the Nova Scotia government are frustrated and upset that the McNeil government won't be immediately complying with a key order from the tribunal's decision that calls for the province to enforce a provincial law that requires every restaurant to have an accessible bathroom.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Justice Minister Mark Furey said the province would fast-track implementation of the plan "in a timely fashion." However, the release did not stipulate what the timeline would be.

Paul Vienneau, one of the five complainants, criticized the province for its handling of the ruling, which was issued last month.

"It's great that they're not going to appeal this, but now it has to be fixed," he said. "And it should start Monday morning."

In September, the chair of the human rights board of inquiry into the complaint, Gail Gatchalian ruled that the province discriminated against the five disabled people for not cracking down on restaurants that didn't have an accessible washroom.

Gail Gatchalian chaired the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission inquiry that ruled in favour of the five complainants. (Robert Short/CBC)

The five had complained they had a right to wash their hands before eating and inaccessible washrooms made that impossible, which posed a health risk for themselves and for others.

Gatchalian agreed with the complainants that they had been discriminated against and ordered the province to pay each of the five $1,000 in damages and that the province enforce its regulations.

Furey said the plan would be developed in collaboration with stakeholders, including the disability community and the restaurant industry.

Warren Reed filed the original complaint to the Human Rights Commission. (Rob Short/CBC)

Warren Reed said the province had informed the group's lawyer it would likely take four years to start implementing that plan.

"We've already waited 806 days for the human rights decision and I don't think the government has a history of actually fulfilling its promises, especially in relation to people with disabilities," said Reed.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia