Nova Scotia offering $3.5M in disaster relief for November 23 storm

The Nova Scotia government is offering a maximum of $200,000 each for the families or individuals who suffered major losses as a result of a storm that blew through the province on Nov. 23. The disaster relief program will cover losses that insurance companies will not pay for.

The provincial government has set aside $3.5M for that program and to provide emergency assistance of $1,000 for those who are in dire financial need. That program is being run by the Canadian Red Cross, with help from the Department of Community Services.

Most of the disaster relief money will likely go to people who lived at the Indian Gardens Trailer Park in Antigonish, but there's another group of 11 households in nearby Marshy Hope and four in Victoria County, Cape Breton, who are eligible.

"Damage caused by weather events like this are devastating," said the cabinet minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, John Lohr.

"While we are fortunate that the storm didn't result in severe injuries or loss of life, the destruction of property and homes that some Nova Scotians have experienced is heartbreaking.

"They have our sympathy and we want to help."

People can apply online or at Access Nova Scotia

Anyone who had flood damage from that storm can apply, either online or at Access Nova Scotia Centres. The province will received applications for the next three months.

The program will compensate individuals for losses that insurance companies will not cover when it comes to overland flooding, including food, basic household goods and appliances, and washers, dryers and furnaces.

People will need to try to recoup first from their insurers and then go to the province will whatever those private companies won't pay for.

All told, the Nova Scotia government estimates the storm caused about $10.5M in damages, most of that to provincial roads and bridges.

It is hoping to recoup $7.5M from a federal-provincial disaster relief program, or more if the damage estimate grows.

MORE TOP STORIES