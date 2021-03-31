Disability activists dismayed as PC government reverts to in-person presentations

Two of Nova Scotia's leading disability activists are calling on Premier Tim Houston to rethink his position when it comes to people only being allowed to comment on legislation in person or in written form.

Gerry Post, former executive director of Nova Scotia's Accessibility Directorate, called the decision surprising and perhaps "an oversight."

The previous Liberal government allowed for live video presentations to the legislature's law amendments committee last spring due to COVID-19 restrictions. This fall, however, the new Progressive Conservative government reverted to in-person presentations.

PC members used their majority Friday to defeat an NDP motion calling for video presentations to be permitted at the first committee meeting of the new session.

The committee is unique in Canada and is a key part of the law-making process in Nova Scotia. The all-party committee subjects every proposed law introduced in the legislature to public comment.

Disability advocate Marcie Shwery-Stanley says she's saddened by the government's decision. (Submitted)

Disability advocate Marcie Shwery-Stanley said the decision to ditch video appearances is unacceptable.

"I am very, very sad," the Sydney resident told CBC News.

"We have an accessibility act — one of only three provinces in the country [to have one] — and we have an accessibility act nationally, so, I mean, this is not acceptable."

Earlier this week, Houston described the change as simply a return to the regular procedures at Province House.

"Part of return to normal in this building is that the law amendments [committee] operates such that when you have something to say to legislators, you are entitled to say it," said Houston. "You just have to come here and say it."

Travel difficult for some

But that's easier said than done according to the two activists who use wheelchairs and need to book special transportation ahead of time to travel any distance.

"Say you're from Sydney, it'll be two days of time and loss of income as well," said Post. "Some persons with disabilities need to travel with an attendant, so it's a second person that's impacted as well.

"It's very expensive for people from outside and I think there's been a lot of criticism over the years about government being too Halifax-centric."

Shwery-Stanley, who sometimes needs an attendant, agreed.

"I cannot drive to Halifax, or have someone drive me, " she said. "It's too long of a trip.

"I have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and I'm in a wheelchair, so I would have to fly. What's the cost of an airline ticket?"

'Your voice is not heard'

Shwery-Stanley said by not allowing people to appear virtually, the government is stifling different points of view.

"If you are not at the table when these things are taking place, then your voice is not heard," she said. "If your voice is not heard, your concerns that are important and passionate to you ... will not be addressed."

Post said he sees no reason for the government to block virtual presentations.

"I think there may be a concern that if you open it up generally that they may be overwhelmed with requests for presentations, but I'm a proponent of democracy and I think that would be wonderful to have greater participation by everybody," said Post.

