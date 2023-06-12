2 people charged with sexual assault now reported missing

Two people in Cape Breton charged last month with sexually assaulting a young person in 2020 were reported missing on Friday, with a family member telling police they haven't been in contact with the pair since two days after their arrest.

Daryl Lawrence Digout, 53, and Shelley Dawn Diane Digout, 48, were arrested on May 29 at a home in Barra Head, in Richmond County. They were charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation, and subsequently released on conditions.

Daryl Digout was charged in May with sexual assault. (submitted by the RCMP)

Police said that on Friday, Richmond County RCMP received a report from a family member that the pair were missing. The family member said they weren't in contact with either of them since May 31.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said although there is an investigation regarding the sexual assault, the RCMP are handling the disappearances as a missing persons case.

"At this point, basically, while you know, we certainly have a crossover between the two files or investigations. The reality is, they have to be looked at separately," he said.

"Yes, we know, these two people have been charged with serious offences, but they've been released on conditions which include remaining within Nova Scotia and not communicating with the victim."

The pair's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

Marshall said if the two are not found and do not show up to their court date, or are found to have breached conditions, then a warrant for their arrest will be issued and additional charges will be filed.

