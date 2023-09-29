Content
RCMP arrest 3 in connection to assault, theft at Digby wharf

Digby RCMP are now turning to the public for help in finding a fourth person related to an assault and theft at a wharf in Weymouth North, N.S., in August. Three people recently turned themselves in.

Digby RCMP released this photo of suspects they say were involved in an assault that took place on a wharf in Weymouth North on Aug. 2, 2023. Three people related to the case have turned themselves in. A fourth suspect is being sought. (RCMP)

Digby RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding a fourth person related to a case of assault and theft at a wharf in Weymouth North, N.S., in August.

Police arrested three people this month in relation to the case.

Two men, 24 and 34, from Brighton, N.S., were arrested after turning themselves in on Sept. 18.

A 54-year-old woman from Harrietsfield, N.S., was arrested after she turned herself in on Sept. 20.

Police responded to a report of assault and theft on Aug. 2 at a wharf in Weymouth North. Police were told four people stole a crate of lobster from a boat at the wharf.

When the four people were confronted by the property owner, police say in a release that the suspects "dumped the lobster back into the water and threw the empty crate at the owner, striking them on the arm."

Police said the four people then fled the area in a boat.

On Aug. 30, Digby RCMP released photos of the people involved in hopes someone would recognize them. The three people who were charged turned themselves in weeks later.

The 24-year-old man will be facing charges of assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000. The 34-year-old man will be facing a charge of theft under $5,000. The woman is facing a charge of theft under $5,000.

All three were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Dec. 11.

