2 dead in house fire in Digby early Saturday

Two people died in a house fire in Digby, N.S., early Saturday.

A firefighter sustained a knee injury at the scene but is recovering.

Digby Fire Chief Robert Morgan said crews were called to a structure fire in the south end of DIgby at 5:50 a.m.

When they arrived they found the back of the house engulfed in flames and heavy smoke at the front.

Morgan said firefighters were told that the house may have had two occupants and started a search of the premises.

They discovered one person upstairs and one downstairs. Both were dead.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The fire has been extinguished. Morgan said a fire marshal was en route from Halifax to investigate.

MORE TOP STORIES