Digby man charged with attempted murder after scissors stabbing

Police have charged a 45-year-old Digby, N.S., man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

Digby RCMP were called to an apartment on Birch Street at 12:18 p.m. where they found the victim.

Police determined the man was stabbed with scissors after an altercation with the suspect, RCMP said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains in custody and is appearing in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

