Locals say redeployment of Digby Ferry would harm economy

The chair of the Digby Area Tourism Association is calling on the federal minister of transport to visit Digby, N.S., before redeploying the ferry that serves the route from Digby to Saint John.

Karen Enright says the move would have a negative impact on the Digby economy.

"It would devastate the area," she said.

The suggested redeployment would see the MV Fundy Rose operate from Souris, P.E.I., to the Magdalen Islands for part of 2024 while that ferry, the MV Madeleine II, is in for refit. That refit is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Digby and Saint John have been connected by a ferry service for more than 200 years. The Fundy Rose is used for passenger travel and tourism, but also shipping.

Without the route, local fisheries would have to transport goods by land, adding hours to get to many markets.

'Everybody's up in arms'

"Everybody's up in arms," she said.

But the greater concern is the impact it could have on the local economy as a whole.

"[Its] going to really damage … their business, which is going to trickle down to … job losses and everything else," she said.

Kim Masland, the province's minister of public works, said the ferry is vital to industries in both provinces.

"This is a service that is absolutely crucial."

Masland said she found out about the proposed redeployment from her constituents, and not from the federal government. She said the ferry is crucial for tourism for both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"My message to the federal government would be, 'Leave this alone,'" said Masland.

Emergency meeting

She requested an emergency meeting with the minister in Ottawa in December, but has yet to get a response. She said she and her counterpart in New Brunswick are writing a letter to the federal minister.

"A letter will be going [out] under both of our signatures to the minister to say leave the service be."

One of Enright's concerns is that the temporary redeployment timeline might be subject to change.

"That would really devastate our area because that would certainly take us into the next high season," she said.

For Enright, the next step is a visit from Pablo Rodriguez, the federal minister of transport. "He needs to get his feet on the ground and listen to the stakeholders in the area before a decision is made."

CBC received a statement from Rodriguez's office Friday afternoon.

"Ferry service is essential for Canadians living in Eastern Canada," the statement says. "Our Government is dedicated to ensuring there's safe and reliable maritime travel for tourists, residents, and businesses in Canada, and the Minister looks forward to meeting with officials on this issue."

MORE TOP STORIES