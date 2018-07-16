Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Digby County early Sunday

A woman in Digby County is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 217 early Sunday.

Digby RCMP were called to the crash in Roxville at about 2:45 a.m.

Police, fire and EHS attended the scene. They found a pickup truck had struck a power pole, sustaining "extensive damage," according to a news release from RCMP.

The highway was closed in both directions. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed it has since reopened.

Croteau confirmed the passenger was killed and the male driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

