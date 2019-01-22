Digby County woman accused of theft and fraud involving non-profit

A 54-year-old woman from Digby County, N.S., is facing fraud and theft charges for allegedly defrauding and stealing thousands of dollars from her employer, a non-profit society.

Cathy Theriault was the manager of Transport de Clare, which provides subsidized transport to people in Digby County.

According to Wayne Gaudet, a member of the charity's board, an internal audit was done several months ago. It caused concerns for board members.

Gaudet said the board agreed unanimously to contact police.

"The police conducted an investigation and later on charges were laid and Cathy Theriault is supposed to be appearing in court next month," Gaudet said.

According to court documents, Theriault is accused of defrauding Transport de Clare of $16,276 and stealing more than $5,000 from the charity.

She's due in Digby provincial court at the end of February.