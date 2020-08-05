Digby County man faces numerous sex charges

Nova Scotia RCMP have accused a man from Digby County of sexually assaulting three people over the past five years.

The Mounties have also reached out to the community to determine if there are any other victims.

Anyone with questions or concerns is being encouraged to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.

The 39-year-old accused is facing four counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and one charge of unlawful confinement.

Terence Elvis Roy Hiltz was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Aug. 26.

No other details were released.

