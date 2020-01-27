Man injured in hunting accident in Digby County

A 20-year-old man was shot but is expected to survive after a hunting accident in Weymouth, N.S., Sunday afternoon.

Digby RCMP were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to Digby General Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. The man, who is from Digby County, was shot while rabbit hunting near Fort Point Road with two other men, police said in a news release.

The three men were out hunting when one of them got separated from the others. Police said one of the men shot at what he thought was a rabbit and injured the 20-year-old.

A 35-year-old Digby County man was arrested and is facing charges of careless use of firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on March 16.

