Woman, 32, dead after single-vehicle crash in Digby County early Sunday

A 32-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 217 in Digby County early Sunday.

Digby RCMP were called to the crash in Roxville at about 2:45 a.m.

Police, fire and EHS attended the scene. They found a pickup truck had struck a power pole, sustaining "extensive damage," according to a news release from RCMP.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed Sunday afternoon it had since reopened.

Croteau confirmed the passenger was killed and the male driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

On Monday, RCMP said the passenger was a 32-year-old woman from Waldeck, which is about 23 kilometres east of Roxville.

The investigation is ongoing.

