A century-old cross that was stolen from a Digby, N.S., church was returned undamaged on Christmas Eve.

RCMP said a woman dropped off the jewel-encrusted cross to Trinity Anglican Church on Tuesday evening, hours after they were called to respond to a break and enter.

They believe the theft happened between noon AT Monday and 10 a.m. the next day.

"Obviously, it's something very upsetting to have happen any time of year, but particularly at this time of year," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a police spokesperson, told CBC News before the cross, which is about half a metre high, was returned.

No charges have been laid, but police said Wednesday they're still investigating.

Cross donated 112 years ago

Trinity Anglican Church, on Queen Street, is a National Historic Site and was built by shipwrights in 1878. The ornate cross was donated around 1907.

Greg Turner, a member of the congregation, said it is at the head of the altar that parishioners approach for communion.

"People I've spoken to are pretty shocked by the whole thing," he said. "It seems the people who did the break-in targeted that specific piece. We haven't discovered anything else taken."

