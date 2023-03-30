Fire in Digby leaves 11 people without homes, building demolished

Eleven people in Digby, N.S., lost their homes in a fire that broke out Wednesday in a three-storey building, forcing authorities to demolish the structure.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire caused extensive damage to the old structure on Water Street, and the organization's volunteers helped nine of the 11 tenants with emergency lodging, clothing and food.

Robert Morgan, chief of the Digby fire department, said crews were called to the property just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday and spent nearly three hours trying to tame the blaze.

"We virtually were chasing it from time to time. [There were times] we thought I had it out, and then would pop back out somewhere else," Morgan said, adding that seven fire departments and about 50 firefighters were at the scene. "It was 100 per cent loss."

Part of the building was taken down once the larger fire was under control, he said. A smaller fire rekindled at around 10 p.m., which was quickly extinguished, he added.

Morgan said no injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is unknown and the fire marshal would not be investigating because the building had to be demolished.

The Canadian Red Cross said the building held many apartments and was previously the home of the now-defunct Digby Courier newspaper.

