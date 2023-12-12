Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Digby adult learners providing meals through new pilot program

A group of adult learners in Digby County are packing meal bags as part of a new pilot program at the Digby Area Learning Association.

'If it can help someone put a meal on their table once a week, then it's a success,' says executive director

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
Three people seen standing in front of a line of paper bags while they pack food into them.
Adult students at the Digby Area Learning Association are shown packing meal kit bags. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A group of adult learners in Digby County are packing meal bags as part of a new pilot program at the Digby Area Learning Association.

The project stems from a grant from the Digby and Area Community Health Board, according to Stephanie Journeay-Andrews, the association's executive director.

"It kind of ties in with our essential skills program," Journeay-Andrews said.

The association's adult learners are working to improve their reading, writing, digital and personal development skills to help them reach learning and employment goals.

Those adult students, combined with an English language class filled with newcomers to the Digby area from other parts of the world, have been purchasing groceries and then packing meal bags. Recipes are included.

"A lot of learners are low income who enjoy cooking and know how to do it on a tight budget," said Journeay-Andrews. "So we started thinking about a food program here."

Several paper bags ae lined up, with a recipe for gravy stew/coup stapled to them.
The meal kit bags come complete with recipes. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Participants in the pilot project have packed up 50 meal bags. Anyone from the community can come in and get one for free. No additional ingredients are required to make the meals.

The meal bags this month are being filled with holiday fixings to complement a turkey dinner.

"Food security is a really big problem and that's what the health board was looking at," said Journeay-Andrews.

"We hear lots of stories from our clients as they come in and we want to try and help stabilize food security and if it can help someone put a meal on their table once a week, then it's a success."

The learning association's E3 program — education, essential skills and empowerment — is funded by the province.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Palmeter

Reporter

Paul Palmeter is an award-winning video journalist born and raised in the Annapolis Valley. He has covered news and sports stories across Nova Scotia for 30 years.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now