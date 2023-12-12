Digby adult learners providing meals through new pilot program

A group of adult learners in Digby County are packing meal bags as part of a new pilot program at the Digby Area Learning Association.

The project stems from a grant from the Digby and Area Community Health Board, according to Stephanie Journeay-Andrews, the association's executive director.

"It kind of ties in with our essential skills program," Journeay-Andrews said.

The association's adult learners are working to improve their reading, writing, digital and personal development skills to help them reach learning and employment goals.

Those adult students, combined with an English language class filled with newcomers to the Digby area from other parts of the world, have been purchasing groceries and then packing meal bags. Recipes are included.

"A lot of learners are low income who enjoy cooking and know how to do it on a tight budget," said Journeay-Andrews. "So we started thinking about a food program here."

The meal kit bags come complete with recipes. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Participants in the pilot project have packed up 50 meal bags. Anyone from the community can come in and get one for free. No additional ingredients are required to make the meals.

The meal bags this month are being filled with holiday fixings to complement a turkey dinner.

"Food security is a really big problem and that's what the health board was looking at," said Journeay-Andrews.

"We hear lots of stories from our clients as they come in and we want to try and help stabilize food security and if it can help someone put a meal on their table once a week, then it's a success."

The learning association's E3 program — education, essential skills and empowerment — is funded by the province.

